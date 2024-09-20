The best accessible fonts

Inspiration
By
published

Accessibility matters in design - find the best font families and typefaces to make a difference.

Accessible fonts composite
(Image credit: Linotype, URW Foundry, Connary Fagen)

Accessibility is a pillar of great design - it shouldn’t be an afterthought, whether you’re making a poster, a video, a magazine or a website. When you use a clear, legible typeface, you make it much easier for people to understand and engage with your content.

This doesn’t mean your type choices stop being clever or interesting; nor does it mean you have to spend a lot of money to follow the rules, because there are loads of free sans serif fonts and free fonts for designers that happen to be accessible. You’ve probably used a few of them in projects without realising.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Polly Allen
Polly Allen
Freelance journalist and marketer

Polly Allen is a freelance journalist and marketer based in Bristol. She specialises in travel and lifestyle journalism, including art reviews. As a marketer, she has worked for the charity sector, the travel industry, the museum sector, and healthcare organisations. 