Designers are fed up of caving in to questionable client demands

"I added flames to a line chart".

As a designer, dealing with clients is an everyday occurrence, but sometimes your creative vision doesn't always align with theirs. The fact is, you can have the freshest ideas and the best graphic design software, but some clients are just too stubborn for their own good. Figuring out the balance between creating standout design and managing the expectations of clients is no mean feat, often leading to compromises – so how do you effectively maintain creative control while keeping clients sweet?

Creatives on Reddit have recently been discussing the topic of 'caving in' to clients, proving that it's a universal issue in the design sphere; however, all hope is not lost. For some professional insight, I spoke to branding experts to discuss their experience managing client expectations, discovering their top tips on how to break the cycle of caving in.

