Supercharge your design career: the 5 soft skills you need to master

Advice
By published

Skills like resilience will help you get ahead in this industry.

designers collaborating around a laptop
(Image credit: mavoimages via Adobe Stock)

When it comes to career-defining skills in the design world, the spotlight often falls on technical mastery: the ability to nail composition, manipulate colour theory, or wield the latest tools like a pro.

And these things are critical: after all, there’s a reason 88% of freelancers believe ongoing learning and upskilling is essential for keeping pace with industry changes and future-proofing their careers.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Patrick Llewellyn
Patrick Llewellyn
CEO, 99designs by Vista

Patrick Llewellyn is CEO of 99designs by Vista, the global creative platform that makes it easy for small businesses to work with professional freelance designers around the world. 99designs has paid out more than US$400m to its creative community to date, working across brand and logo design, packaging, web design and more. 

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.