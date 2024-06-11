Don't blame Apple for all those ugly new iPhone homescreens

News
By
published

Your iOS 18 homescreen, your choice.

iPhone
(Image credit: Apple)

For all the fruitful AI announcements during yesterday's WWDC conference, some of the loudest cheers were reserved for the most basic features. Most notable perhaps was the new Calculator app for the iPad, but another "it's about time" addition is the ability to customise the iPhone homescreen by placing icons anywhere. Oh, and you can also change the colour of them.

The latter change is already proving to open up countless possibilities for the overall appearance of the iPhone – arguably the biggest step for customisability since iOS 14's custom icons. But judging by the response on Twitter (sorry, X), that might not necessarily be a good thing.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Daniel John
Daniel John
Senior News Editor

Daniel John is Senior News Editor at Creative Bloq. He reports on the worlds of art, design, branding and lifestyle tech (which often translates to tech made by Apple). He joined in 2020 after working in copywriting and digital marketing with brands including ITV, NBC, Channel 4 and more.

Related articles