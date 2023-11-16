Apple's Vision Pro UI keeps getting more beautiful

Vision Pro marks the first new category of product Apple has unveiled in a long time, and with it comes a brand new operating system. We've seen tantalisingly little of visionOS so far, but a few new glimpses have appeared in the latest beta – and fans are impressed.

A few developers have got their hands on the latest beta, which includes some new onboarding videos designed to help users get set up with Vision Pro. The first deals with gesture-based input training, and the second explores Persona enrollment, which scans the users's face in order to create a digital avatar.

Setting up Persona on Apple Vision Pro has some of the coolest UI I've ever seen. I could watch this all day... pic.twitter.com/xPoLYkS2LZNovember 15, 2023 See more

The UI for Persona enrolment is particularly impressing viewers. While a voice guides the user to "to the right, to the left, and tilt up, and down," before pulling various expressions, a series of mesmeric, colourful visuals grace the external display.

New onboarding video added in visionOS beta 6!"Input Training" pic.twitter.com/ThKGBL4FbANovember 14, 2023 See more

"This is similar to the magic of setting up FaceID for the first time," one user comments, while another adds, "It will be one of the most beautiful commercial products available upon release, no doubt."

With Vision Pro launching next year, we can expect to see more and more of the UI over the coming months. Indeed, we're even seeing aspects of the operating system creep its way into Apple's other products. From the new iOS design to the Apple Watch's new gesture controls, we're definitely seeing more of Apple's, er, vision. That said, until we get our hands (and eyes) on Vision Pro itself, we're still not entirely convinced that it isn't a little dystopian.