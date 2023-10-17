Fans think Apple is teasing a radical new iPhone software design inspired by Vision Pro

By Daniel Piper
published

iOS 18 could look very different.

The last radical change to the design of Apple's iOS software for iPhone came in 2013, with the release of iOS 7. This eschewed skeuomorphism in favour of flat, colourful design – and from a design perspective, every update since then has felt pretty incremental. But fans think Apple has begun teasing another dramatic new look for the iPhone – and it could be inspired by the Vision Pro

We've already marvelled at the highly visual new menu screen for assigning actions to the iPhone 15 Pro's new Action button. And now that users have had time to fully get to grips with both iOS 17 and the new iPhones, it seems the it isn't the only example of a dramatically different style for Apple.

See more

From the aforementioned Action Button menu to the splash screen for assigning actions to the Apple Watch Series 9's Double Tap feature, we're seeing lots more full-screen, highly interactive menus. And then there's the new iMessage apps menu, which features circular icons akin to, yep, those of VisionOS. 

See more

Users have begun to speculate that Apple is planning a more unified design language across its devices, with aspects of VisionOS trickling down to the likes of the iPhone. Indeed, that Double Tap feature is straight out of the Vision Pro's gesture controls, so this isn't the first time we've seen evidence of the devices coming together from a software perspective. 

Apple Vision Pro OS; a screen of someone using an VR headset

The design could be inspired by Vision Pro (Image credit: Apple)

And with the last truly game-changing iPhone design update arriving 10 years ago, it wouldn't be surprising to see something equally dramatic, perhaps even as soon as next year. We're calling it now – iOS 18 could look very different.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Daniel Piper
Daniel Piper
Senior News Editor

Daniel Piper is Creative Bloq’s Senior News Editor. As the brand’s Apple authority, he covers all things Mac, iPhone, iPad and the rest. He also reports on the worlds of design, branding and tech. Daniel joined Future in 2020 (an eventful year, to say the least) after working in copywriting and digital marketing with brands including ITV, NBC, Channel 4 and more. Outside of Future, Daniel is a global poetry slam champion and has performed at festivals including Latitude, Bestival and more. He is the author of Arbitrary and Unnecessary: The Selected Works of Daniel Piper (Selected by Daniel Piper).

Related articles