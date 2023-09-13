Vision Pro looms over iPhone 15 Pro and Apple Watch Series 9

By Daniel Piper
published

Is Apple getting us ready for a virtual world?

Apple Vision Pro and iPhone 15 Pro
(Image credit: Apple/Future)

And with that, another Apple event is over. The company today unveiled the iPhone 15, 15 Pro, Apple Watch Series 9 and Apple Watch Ultra 2. All of which were pretty much expected – right down to the addition of USB-C to both iPhones, and a titanum body to the Pro.

As we've already lamented, the surprises in Apple's events tend to come very small these days. With every headline detail leaked months in advance, it's the odd feature here and there can catch us off guard. And two such examples from today's announcements seem to have one thing in common: they're linked to Apple Vision Pro. Apple didn't talk much about its VR headset today, but two new features, one for Apple Watch and one for iPhone 15 Pro, seem designed to get us ready for its arrival. (Check out our take on the new iPhone 15 Pro.)

Apple Watch Series 9

(Image credit: Apple)

Double-Tap for Apple Watch Series 9 looks pretty cool – in fact, it's made me slightly miffed I didn't wait a little longer to buy Apple's wearable. The feature gives users hands-free control of the Watch, letting them tap their index finger and thumb twice to activate features such as the new Smart Stack, or control music. It's perfect for when the non-watch hand is occupied, such as when carrying shopping.

But as many have noticed, we've seen that double-tap gesture before. Yep, it's straight out of VisionOS. Is Apple subtly trying to get us ready for a world of gesture-based controls?

See more
See more

The second, more obvious Vision Pro-related feature is the iPhone 15 Pro's ability to record 'Spatial Video', using two camera lenses. "Coming later this year," Apple announces, "iPhone 15 Pro will add a new dimension to video capture with the ability to record spatial video for Apple Vision Pro. Users will be able to capture precious moments in three dimensions and relive those memories with incredible depth on Apple Vision Pro when it is available early next year in the U.S."

Apple Vision Pro

(Image credit: Apple)

While Vision Pro is almost prohibitively expensive at $3,499, a price that could hinder its chances of going mainstream anytime soon, it could be subtle updates to the rest of Apple's ecosystem that gradually get users ready for an AR world. If we're already used to filming spatial video and using gesture-based controls, visionOS might not seem so otherworldly in a few years' time. 

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Daniel Piper
Daniel Piper
Senior News Editor

Daniel Piper is Creative Bloq’s Senior News Editor. As the brand’s Apple authority, he covers all things Mac, iPhone, iPad and the rest. He also reports on the worlds of design, branding and tech. Daniel joined Future in 2020 (an eventful year, to say the least) after working in copywriting and digital marketing with brands including ITV, NBC, Channel 4 and more. Outside of Future, Daniel is a global poetry slam champion and has performed at festivals including Latitude, Bestival and more. He is the author of Arbitrary and Unnecessary: The Selected Works of Daniel Piper (Selected by Daniel Piper).

Related articles