ChatGPT has become somewhat of an old faithful AI chatbot due to its reliable and user-friendly interface, yet some users have recently come across some strange developments. Users on the ChatGPT subreddit have been noting an influx in nonsense responses with even the most basic prompts, leading many to question: is ChatGPT okay?

While the impact of AI's creativity on the creative sector can be troubling, it's comforting to be reminded that the technology isn't always flawless. Whether we see it as an extension of creativity or a tool for optimisation, it looks like it might be a while before there's an outright AI takeover.

chatgpt is apparently going off the rails right now and no one can explain why pic.twitter.com/0XSSsTfLzPFebruary 21, 2024 See more

Taking to X, user @seanw_m shared a thread of strange responses he'd received from ChatGPT, many of which featured hybrid Spanglish and endless repetition loops. When asked about its strange response, the AI replied "Sometimes in the creative process of keeping the intertwined Spanglish vibrant, the cogs en la tecla might get a bit whimsical".

Elsewhere, on the subreddit r/ChatGPT, users were finding similar results. The Spanglish plague seemed in full force and many witnessed the AI falling into a state of delirium. "The responses are getting progressively more incomprehensible," was the title of one post, while another Redditor claimed, "Gpt4 just went full hallucination mode."

According to the official OpenAI status, the strange epidemic was investigated and remediated shortly after the reports surfaced. ChatGPT is currently being monitored for more unexpected responses but it seems that the issue was a momentary blip that has since been fixed.

