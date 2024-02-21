Is Apple making a Smart Ring, or what?

There's always something major going on in the tech world, and today it seems there's yet again speculation about Apple working on a smart ring. Now, I recently shared my thoughts on how Samsung has piqued my interest in the concept of smart rings, with its teasing of the upcoming Galaxy Ring expected for a July 2024 release, but something about this latest news feels off.

Maybe that's because the conjecture originated from a pretty thin and detail-lacking report, courtesy of ET News in Korea – and provides insight from an unnamed "industry insider" source too. The report claims that Apple is supposedly accelerating the development of the unofficially named "Apple Ring" through multiple registered patents with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO). The latest of which was said to be a patent for electronic systems applicable to a smart ring.

The uncited source, referred to only as an industry official by ET news (but confirmed to use 'he' pronouns), comments on the rapid growth of the global healthcare market, and suggests that "companies with technological advantages in terms of connectivity, convenience, and accuracy will lead the market.” “It is expected that we will do it”. – Who is "we", we wonder.

The Samsung Galaxy Ring is expected to release in summer 2024. (Image credit: Samsung)

Another hint from the cryptic report implies that the launch date for this rumoured Apple Ring (or iRing as it could be named) has been adjusted, potentially to meet demand and be in direct competition with Samsung's Galaxy Ring and the latest generation of the popular Oura ring.

“Apple has consistently released smart ring-related patents for several years, so advanced development for commercialization appears to be imminent.” Shared the source, via ET News.

We seriously question this claim. If Apple's track record is anything to go by, the company works to its own schedule and is never in a hurry to release new competing products ahead of time. We're still waiting on a foldable iPhone from Apple after all, despite new leaks of the Google Pixel Fold 2 cropping up.

Although Apple has filed patents and is evidently working on this technology, there's no guarantee that we'll get an iRing anytime soon. But with that said, Apple does seem very ambitious about its well-being products, with an array of Apple Watch generations and new additions to the lineup each year. You could even argue that Apple invests more time into its smartwatches than it does its smartphones.

If the smart ring really is in production, we can only imagine what this thing would look like. We know Apple likes its products to look sleek and stylish, so maybe a titanium ring? Like the latest iPhone 15 Pro series. Or maybe it'll look more like a hollowed-out Apple Air Tag in bright white. Your guess is as good as ours.

