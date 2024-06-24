Noel Gallagher's football font makes a mockery of typography, claims design lecturer

Craig Burston on why designers, not pop stars, should create typefaces.

Noel Gallagher
Noel's Manchester City font is no Comic Sans (pictured) (Image credit: Alex Livesey - Danehouse/Getty Images)

On Wednesday, Manchester City released a brand new club font to be used on its shirts. Rather than asking a renowned type foundry such as Dalton Maag (which within its portfolio includes typefaces for sports brands and teams), the current Premier League champions sought the design insight of none other than former Oasis rocker Noel Gallagher – much to the widespread mockery of football fans and design experts alike. 

With the font supposedly inspired by his handwriting, many people – in an attempt to mock the guitarist and singer – have compared it to Comic Sans. I’d argue that’s harsh on Comic Sans. It arguably doesn't even compare with many of the best free fonts

Craig Burston
Craig Burston
Design lecturer

Craig Burston is a designer, writer, music obsessive and Senior Lecturer for BA (Hons) Graphic and Media Design at London College of Communication, part of University of the Arts London. 

