New England football kit gets a "modern twist" (and it's not going down well)

Earlier this week, Nike launched the new England football kit for this year's European Championship. The new design is a dramatic departure from the typical red and white, and as with any change, some fans aren't happy.

The issue arises from the colour redesign of England's traditional St George's flag, which now features a gradient blue and purple striped design. Sports logos are incredibly important to fans and England supporters are no different – they're not shy to voice their strong opinions.

The red and purple striped design continues on the sleeves of the shirt (Image credit: Nike)

In an X post, Nike shared that the new kits were created to "celebrate football heroes of the past with a modern twist". That "modern twist" proved unpopular with devout fans, who felt that the St George's flag had been wrongfully altered in defiance of tradition. Among the outrage were fans commenting "not my flag", while one X user called it, "An insult to England."

The reimagined flag is inspired by the new away kit design, which features a rich purple colour. While the new flag still features the traditional red, the addition of the blues and purple gives the new design a strange look – perhaps more fitting to an airport lounge than a national football team. Despite the design controversy, some are choosing to see the lighter side.

Why are some England fans so sensitive about the new nike kit? Wales had their goalkeepers dressed up as Mr Blobby once and no-one batted an eyelid. pic.twitter.com/9hFifXRk0eMarch 22, 2024 See more

How dare those wokey’s release an England kit with a different coloured St George’s cross…. Wouldn’t have happened in my day….. never…. pic.twitter.com/471RN5DQFnMarch 22, 2024 See more

Regardless of the backlash, it seems that Nike has no intentions of reverting back to the flag's traditional colours. Designs come and go, and it's clear that not every new look is going to score with fans. It's undoubtedly a sleek and contemporary refresh (whether fitting or not), but it seems some fans are more concerned with maintaining legacy over looks.

