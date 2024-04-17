"A costume born of patriarchal forces": athletes slam 'sexist' Nike kit

By Natalie Fear
published

Men's sport always gets more coverage.

Nike's US women's track kit
(Image credit: Dustin Satloff / Stringer via Getty Images)

Nike recently caught flack from athletes and fans alike for its new US women's track team kit, which many criticised for its skimpy appearance compared to the men's alternative. The uniforms of professional female athletes have been a hot topic for some time and the good news is that things are changing – the bad news is, it's happening too slowly. 

Unfortunately, it's not the first time that a sports kit has caused controversy (cast your mind back to the England football kit debacle) but Nike's latest flop points to a deeper issue in the sporting world. Whether it's the blatant sexism that many claim, or simply a severe design oversight, it's clear that things need to change. One thing's for certain, female athletes aren't afraid to make their voices heard. 

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Natalie Fear
Natalie Fear
Staff Writer

Natalie is Creative Bloq's staff writer. With an eye for trending topics and a passion for internet culture, she brings you the latest in art and design news. A recent English Literature graduate, Natalie enjoys covering the lighter side of the news and brings a fresh and fun take to her articles. Outside of work (if she’s not glued to her phone), she loves all things music and enjoys singing sweet folky tunes.

Related articles