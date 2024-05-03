Somehow, I don't hate Nike's new jacket-tent hybrid

Nike has designed one of the most ingenious yet bizarre fashion creations to date, combining the humble raincoat with a fully functioning sunshade tent. It looks about as strange as it sounds, but for some reason, I don't hate it.

Techwear has been a hot design trend for some time now, but Nike has taken functional adaptive clothing to the extreme. With the help of collapsible lightweight poles, the jacket instantly transforms into a compact tent when unzipped, combining function and (slightly questionable) fashion.

(Image credit: Nike)

The Metamorph Poncho is part of Nike's ISPA brand which stands for “Innovate. Scavenge. Protect. Adapt.” With a focus on utility and performance, the sublabel creates optimised apparel and footwear (and tents too apparently) that embody function and style.

Function? Yes. Style? Maybe not so much. In its poncho form, the jacket resembles more of a duvet, giving you that '3 AM trip to the fridge chic' look. It's a statement piece, to say the least, adorned with Nike's slick ISPA branding to give it that hybrid streetwear feel.

(Image credit: Nike)

Created in lightweight water-repellent nylon, the jacket excels in its functionality. With a detachable hood and reversible design, it's adaptable to your needs – even serving as a functional bag when it's not in use. Of course, it doesn't come without a price, but considering you're getting a multifunctional clothing/tent/bag hybrid, $620 isn't that steep, right?

