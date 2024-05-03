Somehow, I don't hate Nike's new jacket-tent hybrid

By Natalie Fear
published

Points for style and function.

Nike ISPA poncho
(Image credit: Nike)

Nike has designed one of the most ingenious yet bizarre fashion creations to date, combining the humble raincoat with a fully functioning sunshade tent. It looks about as strange as it sounds, but for some reason, I don't hate it. 

Techwear has been a hot design trend for some time now, but Nike has taken functional adaptive clothing to the extreme. With the help of collapsible lightweight poles, the jacket instantly transforms into a compact tent when unzipped, combining function and (slightly questionable) fashion.

