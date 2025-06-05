Recommended reading

These car-inspired garments are certainly original.

CUPRA clothing
(Image credit: CUPRA)

With the launch of the CUPRA Design House at Milan Design Week back in April, electric car brand CUPRA boldly stated its mission to take its aesthetic philosophy beyond simply car design. Built around four 'pillars' (CUPRA Collection, CUPRA Collabs, CUPRA Beyond and CUPRA Accessories), the new division introduces novel applications for the brand's design work, including fashion items.

CUPRA has recently revealed footwear, knitwear prototypes and a multifunctional vest. Due for release before the end of 2025, the upcoming CUPRA Active Wear Collection includes 'adaptive' 3D knitting concept designed to serve as a dynamic 'second skin'. Meanwhile, the brand's collaboration with Zellerfeld has seen the advent of a new 3D-printed sneaker. You can view the full collection on the CUPRA website.

