Lexus's stunning new display could transform car UI design

News
By published

Black Butterfly is a thing of beauty.

Lexus at Milan Design Week
(Image credit: Future)

Usually when a car brand exhibits at Milan Design Weeks, it uses the occasion as an opportunity primarily to show off its latest vehicle. This year, however, Lexus has taken a more novel approach, focussing its entire show on its brand new in-car display design. And it might just be more impressive than an entirely new car.

Black Butterly is the brand's new dual-interface cockpit control system shaped, as the name suggests, like a butterfly. With two curved edges protruding outwards with touchscreen controls, and space for vast swathes of information, it offers the kind of futuristic aesthetic ones confined to sci-fi vehicle designs. And to demonstrate its versatility, Lexus has enlisted several creators to use the screen itself as a canvas for exploring various possibilities for interaction as part of the show. (For more software inspiration, take a look at 9 great UI designs.)

Daniel John
Daniel John
Design Editor

Daniel John is Design Editor at Creative Bloq. He reports on the worlds of design, branding and lifestyle tech, and has covered several industry events including Milan Design Week, OFFF Barcelona and Adobe Max in Los Angeles.

