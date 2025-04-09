IKEA reveals the 3 essential ingredients of a happy home

News
By published

The brand's Milan Design Week show is all about finding joy.

A photo of the IKEA exhibit at Milan Design Week
The brand's new STOCKHOLM collection was revealed at Milan Design Week (Image credit: Future)

IKEA's offering is always a highlight of Milan Design Week, and in celebration of its 30th year at the event, the brand has launched its most ambitious show yet. Translating the findings of IKEA's annual Life at Home Report into an interactive installation, Democratic Design highlights what the report found to be three essential elements that contribute to a feeling of joy at home. We visited the exhibition this week to see the results.

"58% of people in the UK have a positive feeling about their current life at home," the 2025 report reads. "Despite this, many people struggle to achieve enough enjoyment in their spaces every day but are discovering that joy doesn’t have to be complicated – it’s often found in small moments of self-expression, comfort and play."

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Daniel John
Daniel John
Design Editor

Daniel John is Design Editor at Creative Bloq. He reports on the worlds of design, branding and lifestyle tech, and has covered several industry events including Milan Design Week, OFFF Barcelona and Adobe Max in Los Angeles.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.