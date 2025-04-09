IKEA reveals the 3 essential ingredients of a happy home

IKEA's offering is always a highlight of Milan Design Week, and in celebration of its 30th year at the event, the brand has launched its most ambitious show yet. Translating the findings of IKEA's annual Life at Home Report into an interactive installation, Democratic Design highlights what the report found to be three essential elements that contribute to a feeling of joy at home. We visited the exhibition this week to see the results.

"58% of people in the UK have a positive feeling about their current life at home," the 2025 report reads. "Despite this, many people struggle to achieve enough enjoyment in their spaces every day but are discovering that joy doesn’t have to be complicated – it’s often found in small moments of self-expression, comfort and play."

(Image credit: Future)

As part of the Democratic Design show, IKEA has highlighted food, nature and play as three themes that the report finds spark joy. These have been translated into interactive and playful spaces designed to demonstrate their importance in the home.

The 'food' section of the show (Image credit: Future)

The 'food' section of the show features a large communal table at which visitors can eat. "Food brings people together. Tuesday night dinner. A big birthday. A bowl of ice cream on the sofa. A meal can be everything from a celebration to comfort food. And it makes everyday life at home a little bit better," IKEA says.

IKEA's 'nature' area (Image credit: Future)

Meanwhile, the 'nature' area is, naturally, awash with green. "Bringing nature into our homes creates a sense of balance and wellbeing. Plants. Natural materials. Fresh air. Nature boosts our mental health and simply makes home a more calming and relaxed place to be."

(Image credit: Future)

And the 'play' area is filled with retro games machines and football tables. "Play isn't just for kids. It's a mindset. Getting lost in a hobby. Playing a game. Dancing-with the blinds up! It brings a sense of fun and creativity. But more than that, it brings joy into life at home."

While the three elements from the report aren't particularly surprising, also notable are the absences. In our world of 'smart homes', note that there's no 'tech' section here – the focus is decidedly on natural and harmonious qualities.

IKEA's Democratic Design exhibit is open from 7 to 13 April at Tenoha, Via Vigevano 18 Milan. Stay tuned for more Milan Design week coverage, and take a look at our impression of ASUS's new 'Ceraluminum' laptops from the event.