Ceramic fused with aluminium, paired with a healthy dose of design philosophy actually feels amazing.

I'm here at Milan Design Week, where ASUS has revealed its new Signature Edition range of Ceraluminum Zenbook laptops in four new colours. Cera-what? I hear you ask. It took a few goes for me to say it right, too. But honestly, it's a material I think we should be seeing a lot more of in laptop production. Feather-light, with a beautiful finish (and no fingerprint smudging at all – I'm looking at you Space Black MacBook), it's a new material on the block and a wonderful step forward for design. These four new signature designs are added temporarily to the existing Ceraluminum range, and come in colours inspired by nature – Obsidian Black, Pamukkale White, Terra Mocha, and Luminous Blue.

Made by fusing ceramic materials with aluminium (hence Ceraluminum, get it?), this high-tech material is as light and durable as aluminium but retains ceramic's anti-scratch properties. And in a big tick for sustainability, the material is 100% recyclable. Anyway that's the science stuff out of the way, onto why I actually think it's cool.

Georgia Coggan
