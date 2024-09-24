'Design shouldn't be different for the sake of it': the philosophy behind ASUS's innovative new Zenbook laptops

News
By
published

We talk to ASUS's chief design officer Mitch Yang about the new devices.

ASUS Design You Can Feel exhibition
(Image credit: Future)

With software dominating the tech world right now, largely thanks to the advent of generative AI, it can feel as though hardware is getting somewhat left behind. Indeed, while innards become ever more powerful, the essential design of the laptop arguably hasn't changed a great deal in decades. So it's refreshing to see ASUS insist on putting product design first when it comes to innovation. (For the lowdown on the latest and greatest from ASUS, check out our Zenbook S 16 review.)

The brand has been touting its 'Ceraluminium' (try saying that after a few pints) laptop material since this summer, calling it a "high-tech ceramicised material that’s revered by the aerospace and luxury watch industries". Featuring no pigmentation, the material offers "unmatched scratch resistance and longevity". But while it's all well and good trying to describe the material and how it's made, the only real way to get to know it is by touching it – which might explain why ASUS chose to call its exhibition at London Design Festival 'Design You Can Feel'. 

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Daniel John
Design Editor

Daniel John is Design Editor at Creative Bloq. He reports on the worlds of art, design, branding and lifestyle tech (which often translates to tech made by Apple). He joined in 2020 after working in copywriting and digital marketing with brands including ITV, NBC, Channel 4 and more.

Related articles