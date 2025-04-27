Yeah, it makes sense. I think with any new technology, how you design for it changes over time. Like, the process of designing websites has changed dramatically. I I doubt there are many people still mocking up website layers in Photoshop these days. So things progress, the tools change the the systems and the way you approach things change, and we're on this curve of technological progress that isn't going to cease I think anytime soon.

But at the same time, I like to think that we have this technological overhang. There's so much these models can do and so many experiences that I think are untapped yet by product builders and designers. And so I think in many ways, we're we're still going to be in the game of figuring out what can we do with this new material, this new 'clay', this new type of technology that we can create and design experiences with. And I think I think that's really just going to grow and democratise and allow more and more people to think about problems that they want to solve through design thinking.

I think we're we're far away from just fully leaning back and having the AI take care of every moment in our life. So I think it is a tremendously exciting moment as a designer because you can take on these new novel problems and these new interaction modes and we'll kind of all reach certain equilibriums on how we approach certain things in the end. But at the same time, it's always important to continue to find niche ways to to solve problems as designers too.