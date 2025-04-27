"Design is more than just the pixels on the screen": How Microsoft created a visual identity for its AI

We caught up with the brand's AI Creative Director about Copilot's new look.

This month, Microsoft announced a bunch of new features for its AI companion, Copilot. Following on from last year's redesign of the tool, Microsoft's AI team has been working to create a consumer AI experience that feels like more than just a tool or glorified search engine.

The new tools include improved memory and personalisation, actions, and Copilot Search in Bing. In its approach to the whole experience, the team focused on creating a personal, empathetic experience.

