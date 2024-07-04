New Microsoft Copilot+ PC branding aims to show the human side of AI

Koto's new visual identity wants to bring AI to life.

Copilot branding
(Image credit: Koto)

Digital studio Koto has revealed a brand new identity for the Microsoft Copilot+ PC range, designed to bring AI to life and reflect the "companionship between humanity and technology." Covering various Microsoft Surface Pro devices (which include some of the best AI laptops), the identity includes a new Copilot+ PC wordmark, unified colour approach and motion design system.

With AI built in, Microsoft Copilot+ PCs are equipped with Snapdragon X Series Processors for enhanced speed and all-day battery life, alongside a powerful Neural Processing Unit (NPU) that delivers up to 90% faster performance. The Microsoft Copilot+ PC brand champions the concept of "Illumination through AI," positioning the power of AI as approachable and seamlessly integrated into daily life. (If you're in the market for new gear, check out the best early Prime Day laptop deals.)

Daniel John
Senior News Editor

Daniel John is Senior News Editor at Creative Bloq. He reports on the worlds of art, design, branding and lifestyle tech (which often translates to tech made by Apple). He joined in 2020 after working in copywriting and digital marketing with brands including ITV, NBC, Channel 4 and more.

