Microsoft Security’s colourful rebrand feels like a breath of fresh air

Koto takes a human approach to digital protection branding.

Microsoft Security
(Image credit: Microsoft/Koto)

Microsoft Security has unveiled a slick new rebrand, taking a unique human approach to cyber protection. Avoiding cliched symbolism and dark, soulless colour palettes, Microsoft Security's new branding is a refreshing take on digital protection design, doing away with hostile cyber stereotypes for a brand that feels authoritative yet accessible.

In line with the best rebrands from across the decades, Microsoft Security's new look has a distinct sense of cohesion that tells a story through visuals alone. With slick motion design, clean typography and an adaptable colour palette, the new identity excels in its dynamic design, standing out from the crowd for all the right reasons.

Natalie Fear
Natalie Fear
Staff Writer

Natalie Fear is Creative Bloq's staff writer. With an eye for trending topics and a passion for internet culture, she brings you the latest in art and design news. Natalie also runs Creative Bloq’s Day in the Life series, spotlighting diverse talent across the creative industries. Outside of work, she loves all things literature and music (although she’s partial to a spot of TikTok brain rot). 

