The new Microsoft Office logo could be the most confusing rebrand of the year (yes, already)

It's often a sign of a misguided rebrand when people continue to use a brand's old name (Elon Musk might want to take note for X). Microsoft's suite of office apps is a prime example. For many, it will always have the utilitarian, easily comprehensible name of Microsoft Office, despite the tech giant's strange insistence on trying to change that.

In 2022, Microsoft Office became Microsoft 365 in a rebranding that did little more than confuse users. In recognition of the power of the name it was trying to kill, even Microsoft continued to call the package 'Microsoft 365 (Office)' in the Apple App Store and Android Play Store until a couple of days ago. But now the iconic 'Office' name has been dropped completely as Microsoft 365 becomes Microsoft Copilot 365. And to make things even more confusing, the office suite now has the same logo as Microsoft's AI chatbot.

