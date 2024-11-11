The new MSN logo feels like a journey back in time

Microsoft's gone peak Y2K.

(Image credit: Microsoft)

Wait, what year is it in again? I know Y2K is big right now, but it seems we've reached a peak. Microsoft's web portal MSN is back almost thirty years after its launch, and it has a nostalgic logo to mark the occasion.

First launched with Windows 95, MSN is being revived to provide Microsoft's shopping and gaming services along with the Bing search engine and news and sports aggregation. The last major MSN logo redesign was ten years ago back in 2014, so it makes sense for Microsoft to signal MSN's resurrection with a design refresh, but some are surprised about how familiar it looks (see the history of the MSN logo below, and see our pick of the best logos of the 2000s for more Y2K magic)

MSN logo
The MSN butterfly was introduced in 2000 (Image credit: Microsoft)

