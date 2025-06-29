Recommended reading

Microsoft just killed off a piece of design history

And I’m surprisingly sad about it.

Microsoft blue error screen sad face
(Image credit: Microsoft)

It's official, Microsoft just killed a part of my childhood nostalgia. Okay, maybe that's a little dramatic, but the company recently announced it's retiring the humble blue screen of death, and quite frankly, I never thought I'd miss it.

The iconic critical error screen was by no means the peak of outstanding UX and digital design, but over the years, I've come to love the simplicity of the watery blue screen paired with that disingenuous little sad face. I dare say I'm forlorn to see my old friend put into retirement, so here's to the blue screen of death – soon to be gone, but not forgotten.

Natalie Fear
