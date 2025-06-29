Microsoft just killed off a piece of design history
And I’m surprisingly sad about it.
It's official, Microsoft just killed a part of my childhood nostalgia. Okay, maybe that's a little dramatic, but the company recently announced it's retiring the humble blue screen of death, and quite frankly, I never thought I'd miss it.
The iconic critical error screen was by no means the peak of outstanding UX and digital design, but over the years, I've come to love the simplicity of the watery blue screen paired with that disingenuous little sad face. I dare say I'm forlorn to see my old friend put into retirement, so here's to the blue screen of death – soon to be gone, but not forgotten.
In a recent blog post, Microsoft announced that the blue error screen would soon be replaced with a more streamlined experience to "maintain productivity and minimise disruptions" during reboots. The Windows 11 24H2 update will now feature a slightly more ominous black screen of death (sans comforting sad face) to reduce downtime by approximately two seconds.
Set to roll out later this summer, Microsoft claims that the update "improves readability and aligns better with Windows 11 design principles, while preserving the technical information on the screen for when it is needed." While I'm sad to see the :( go, I'm grateful for the precious two seconds of my life I'll be getting back. For more design news, check out Monzo's brilliant new UI or take a look at how Microsoft is mocking Apple's Liquid Glass UI design
Daily design news, reviews, how-tos and more, as picked by the editors.
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Natalie Fear is Creative Bloq's staff writer. With an eye for trending topics and a passion for internet culture, she brings you the latest in art and design news. Natalie also runs Creative Bloq’s Day in the Life series, spotlighting diverse talent across the creative industries. Outside of work, she loves all things literature and music (although she’s partial to a spot of TikTok brain rot).
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.