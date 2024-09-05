The Wombles rebrand puts a sustainable spin on nostalgic design

News
By
published

Cat How discusses refining the "essence of Womble".

Wombles rebrand created by How&amp;How
(Image credit: How&How)

The Wombles are back! Yes, our humble nature-loving furry friends have returned in a wholesome rebrand, bringing their enduring spirit of sustainability to a new generation. With a fresh visual and verbal toolkit, the loveable critters are bestowing their official Wombly seal of approval on brands that share their enduring environmentalist ethos.

Looking back on the best rebrands across the decades, one pervading issue crops up time and time again – negotiating nostalgia. The Wombles rebrand is not only a delightful homage to the grassroots origins of the brand but a thoughtful reimagining that captures the character's unique charm while championing green initiatives, proving it's far more than an empty nostalgia reboot.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Natalie Fear
Natalie Fear
Staff Writer

Natalie is Creative Bloq's staff writer. With an eye for trending topics and a passion for internet culture, she brings you the latest in art and design news. A recent English Literature graduate, Natalie enjoys covering the lighter side of the news and brings a fresh and fun take to her articles. Outside of work (if she’s not glued to her phone), she loves all things music and enjoys singing sweet folky tunes.

Related articles