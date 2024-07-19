I adore Burt’s Bees' retro summer camp campaign

News
By
published

Give me more back-to-nature branding.

Burt's Bees 'Camp Burt's – Summer of '84' campaign
(Image credit: Burt's Bees/Tavern)

Personal care brand Burt's Bees has unveiled a delightfully retro campaign in celebration of its 40th-anniversary collection. With a selection of stylish clothing and accessory options, the merch drop echoes an endless summer vibe with a playful 80s camp couture twist.

When we think of iconic brands, often our minds will revert to minimalist timeless design and clean-cut graphics, yet Burt's Bees' wholesome campaign bucks the trends with its organic and rustic style. It's a design that feels both nostalgic and contemporary, reinventing the aesthetics of the past to create a warm and welcoming homage to its heritage.

Image 1 of 3
Burt's Bees 'Camp Burt's – Summer of '84' campaign
(Image credit: Burt's Bees/Tavern)

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Natalie Fear
Natalie Fear
Staff Writer

Natalie is Creative Bloq's staff writer. With an eye for trending topics and a passion for internet culture, she brings you the latest in art and design news. A recent English Literature graduate, Natalie enjoys covering the lighter side of the news and brings a fresh and fun take to her articles. Outside of work (if she’s not glued to her phone), she loves all things music and enjoys singing sweet folky tunes.

Related articles