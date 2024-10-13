New Mountain Dew logo is a nostalgia-tinged hit

Another day, another heritage rebrand.

Mountain Dew rebrand
(Image credit: Mountain Dew)

While flat design and sans serif wordmarks have dominated previous years, we're officially in the era of the retro logo. Brands left, right and centre have been taking a leaf out of their own history books when designing 'new' logos, unveiling designs clearly based on their heritage branding. And the latest to adopt the trend is Mountain Dew.

Going back to its roots, the soft drink brand has not only introduced a nostalgia-tinged rebrand, but also a return to its original name. Previously stylised as 'Mtn', the full 'mountain' is back – as are the basics of a logo design from 1996. (Looking for design inspiration? Check out the best logos of all time.)  

