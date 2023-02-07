Is the new Burberry logo the start of an exciting design trend?

By Daniel Piper
published

There's a new serif in town.

Burberry logo
(Image credit: Burberry)

For the last few years, it's felt like logo designs have all been moving in the direction. Flat, minimal, sans-serif wordmarks have been the order of the day for what feels like forever – but Burberry has just bucked the trend with a rebrand that looks to the past whilst also feeling like a step forwards. 

Burberry was one of the first fashion houses to introduce a minimal, sans-serif typeface back in 2018, but it's just gone back to its roots with a new "archive-inspired" sans-serif look. And the company has also resurrected its 1901 '‘Equestrian Knight Design’ (EKD) symbol for good measure. (Looking for inspiration? Check out the best logos of all time.)

Burberry logo

The Equestrian Knight design is back (Image credit: Burberry)

The rebrand comes as new chief creative officer Daniel Lee has taken over the company. According to Burberry, "The original Equestrian Knight Design was the winning entry of a public competition to design a new logo, circa 1901. The design features the Latin word 'Prorsum' meaning 'Forwards'."

Burberry logo

The new Burberry wordmark (left) vs the 2018 version (right) (Image credit: Burberry logo)

But it's that new wordmark that's getting everyone talking. Fans have bemoaned the move towards clean, sanitised fashion logos for years now, with memes mocking (opens in new tab)how every brand has started to look the same. So it's no surprise that Burberry's subtly seriffed new wordmark is getting lots of love already:

Indeed, in the "digital-friendly" sand-serif-scape, the tiny flourishes of Burberry's new logo look positively courageous. And hey, it's also completely legible – take note, Kia.

