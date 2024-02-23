Possible new Superman logo divides fans

The classic Superman logo is known around the world, but like any brand, Clark Kent's alter ego has sported several designs over the years. Many are wondering what design he'll be wearing in James Gunn's upcoming Superman: Legacy, and some fans think they've just discovered the answer.

While there's been no official reveal yet, Isabela Merced, who plays Hawkgirl, may have given us a glimpse of what's to come. And it's a design that will be familiar to fans of the Superman comic books and experts in comic logos.

The glimpse of a possible Superman: Legacy logo from the table read (Image credit: Isabela Merced via Instagram)

Merced posted an Instagram story that showed a close up of her name badge during the film's table read. It shows what looks like a simplified, minimalist version of the Superman logo most people will know. So is the planet Krypton's most famous son following the flat design trend?

Well, the design's not actually entirely new. A very similar S logo appeared emblazoned across Superman's costume in Kingdom Come, a 1996 DC comic book series that saw the Justice League return in an alternate future to save the world from a new generation of wayward heroes.

The Superman logo used in Kingdom Come (Image credit: DC)

Fans are enjoying the reference, but they're divided over whether they want to see this logo on Superman's chest in the new film, with some noting that it "barely resembles an 'S' ". "It feels like it’s trying too hard to distinguish itself," one person suggested on X, while one fan went as far as to call it a "minimalistic monstrosity".

We'll have to wait to see if this new old logo design makes it to the final film. Superman: Legacy isn't due to reach cinemas until July 2025.