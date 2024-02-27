New LA Clippers logo is an instant classic

For sports fans, their team's logo is more than just a design, it’s a badge of identity. So when basketball team the LA Clippers decided they were due a new look, the result had to honour its legacy while still feeling fresh. With a bold new logo and refined wordmark, the Clippers’ new look is a slamdunk with fans, bringing the team into a stylish new sporting era.

The best sports logos have fans at the heart of design, and the Clippers logo is no different, being shaped by the voices of supporters. Compared to the old logo, the new look is a major glow-up – simultaneously modern and timeless with its striking symbolism.

LA Clippers new logo (Image credit: LA Clippers)

The new Clippers logo features a front-facing clipper ship in reference to its nautical identity, focusing on the concept of forward momentum. The face-on shilouttete of the vessel creates a confrontational fighting attitude while the wider compass-inspired design references the team's revitalised focus and direction. The clunky squared-off “C” of the previous logo has been scrapped for a curved design that compliments the circular badge emblem seen on the new kit.

"Embracing our maritime roots in a modern design, we take inspiration from past and future," says the team in the official new look announcement. In keeping with their traditional colours, the updated design features the same blue and red theme with a new navy blue motif that feels classy and elevated. The new look also features a revision to the team’s wordmark, which has been sharpened and refined for a cleaner, less cartoony look.

Image 1 of 3 The new logo and wordmark is a stylish update that pays homage to the original (Image credit: LA Clippers) The new wordmark keeps the old design's cursive style font (Image credit: LA Clippers)

The new wordmark refines the bold cartoony style of the old design (Image credit: LA Clippers)

