Tiger Woods' new logo has a genius hidden meaning

After splitting from Nike less than a month ago, golfer Tiger Woods has announced his new brand Sun Day Red. The fresh brand comes with a new logo design that's sleek and sophisticated, marking a new era in Woods' illustrious career. With passion as the catalyst of its design, the brand is set to be an exciting new chapter for Woods, with legacy and heart at its core.

While the iconic Nike x Tiger Woods ads remain a staple in sports advertising, Woods' new brand announcement is a shift into a new era of independent storytelling. According to the brand's website, Woods' new venture "promises to bring a new and elevated standard to performance wear and luxury lifestyle fashion."

Tiger Woods and TaylorMade officially unveil the Sun Day Red logo. The line will feature apparel and footwear. pic.twitter.com/81zCkoQuJ7February 13, 2024 See more

Sun Day Red's logo features a tiger springing into action adorned with fifteen stripes. The clever design represents each of Woods' fifteen major titles, however, Woods has confirmed that the logo could be subject to change if that number should increase. The brand name is a reference to Woods' iconic Sunday reds, however, the choice to split the phrase into "Sun Day Red" gestures to the brand's power through the rule of threes. Splitting the word into "Sun Day" marks the brand's wider appeal as a lifestyle brand, not limiting it to a singular day.

Partnering with sports equipment brand TaylorMade, Sun Day Red is as much about tradition as it is about newfound independence. From the announcement video, it seems that the brand will feature red as a signature design motif, a reference to the power that the colour holds according to Woods' mother. Each element of Woods' brand is considered, refined and refreshing, effortlessly combining luxury and legacy through clean design.

It started with a passion. The passion of competing. Of competing against ourselves. The field. The course. Life. Out of that passion, @SunDayRed rises. Start your journey with us: https://t.co/MOv7rk5dYT pic.twitter.com/3aQWBHhIciFebruary 13, 2024 See more

For more stylish design take a look at Nike's parting ad celebrating its partnership with Woods. If you're after more brilliant branding check out RNIB's ingenious sonic branding that's reinventing modern design.