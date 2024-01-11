Nike says goodbye to Tiger Woods in classy final ad

Sports brand Nike has confirmed its sponsorship split with legendary golfer Tiger Woods in a stylish new ad. In typical Nike form, the minimalist design is simple yet effective, commemorating the partnership with a sentimental farewell embellished with a touch of class.

Nike is known as a frontrunner for the best print ads and its latest design certainly deserves a place on the list. While the sporting divorce is certainly mournful news for some, it proves how important sportspeople can be in increasing the impact of iconic brands.

Tiger Woods first signed with Nike at just 19 years old, and since then he's appeared in countless advertisements, becoming synonymous with the sports retailer's golf branding. The ad features text reading "It was a hell of a round, Tiger," in Nike's iconic clean typography, accompanied by the swoosh logo. Below, is a triumphant picture of Woods in his signature Sunday red Nike shirt – an identifier for both Woods and Nike's brand identity.

For many fans, Woods' partnership with Nike was a semiotic relationship that was pivotal to the continued success of both parties. While the split is a huge shift for Nike's golf sector, it will be interesting to see how Woods' career will develop without the partnership of such a legendary brand.