Provocative billboard ads give Ikea a taste of its own medicine

Ikea is known for a wry sense of humour in its advertising. It often mocks advertising tropes in general, and it memorably poked fun at Apple in a direct send up several years ago. But now the shoe, or the TÅSJÖN slipper, is on the other foot.

The vintage furniture firm Vinterior has created a cheeky billboard ad mocking Ikea, and it's been appearing directly alongside the Swedish furniture giant's own posters at London Underground stations. The piece even mentions the famous 'Swedish meatballs' sold at Ikea branches in the UK (see our pick of the best print ads).

The ads for Vinterior, a UK-based online vintage furniture retailer, employ a retro modernist style that recalls the 1940s 'Metroland' campaign designed to promote suburban living. Several Vinterior ads have been spotted directly beside Ikea ones, and one makes a direct reference to the perceived complexity involved in the assembly of some of Ikea's flatpack products. 'No Swedish meatballs. No instructions. No divorce,' it reads.

Vinterior urges commuters to ditch the flatpacks (Image credit: Vinterior)

The juxtaposition wasn't lost on commuters, with some assuming that Vinterior had the ads placed beside Ikea pieces intentionally. "How much did Vinterior pay for the positioning?," one person asked on X. However, Vinterior has denied this, and Transport for London say the placement was purely coincidental.

Created with 10 Days, the campaign first launched in September. Other pieces encourage people to "put the rest of your home to shame" and to “prove you're not boring” Although the latter piece could be considered a tribute to Ikea, showing a sofa in Ikea's brand colours.

The agency's co-founder Jolyon White said of the campaign: "We have a simple mantra: 'Would you want to put it up on your wall? And does it pack a punch?' This does both with style."

Lucy Ward, Vinterior's vice-president of brand, said: "We're super proud of this campaign. We want to challenge people to consider pre-owned pieces before buying fast furniture. We're confident these adverts will get people to embrace the wonderful world of vintage with us."

Considering Ikea's own form with its Apple cheese grater, we're sure it will take the jest with a good sense of humour.