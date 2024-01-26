Greenpeace's Succession video is total genius

Who would be evil (or stupid) enough to actually sue Greenpeace? It's a question asked and answered by TV smash hit Succession, in which everyone's favourite upwards-falling-failing-social-climber cousin Greg plans to do just that. And Greenpeace has outdone itself by comparing that situation to a real life lawsuit being brought by oil giant Shell, in a brilliantly witty new video called 'Don't be like Greg'.

The video shows the scene in which Greg explains his plans to sue Greenpeace for defamation of character. A bemused Tom – who sees the issue with how the public could perceive such an action – answers, 'who's next Greg? Save the Children?". See it below.

Text over the clip says, "only Greg could come up with something so ridiculous, right?" before sharing that Greenpeace is being sued by Shell for "over $1 million", and finally warning Save the Children to "watch out".

This is one of the best ads I have seen – Succession gave Greenpeace a gift with this scene, and making the connection and creating the ad was a genius move.

