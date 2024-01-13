5 of the best Nike x Tiger Woods ads

So it's official, Tiger Woods has cut ties with Nike after a momentous 27-year partnership. Signing at just 19 years old, Woods' legendary Nike sponsorship has not only shaped his career but in turn, elevated Nike's status in the golfing world.

Nike recently said its farewells with a classy final ad but we're not quite ready to forget this sporting legacy. As one of Nike's most iconic sporting partnerships, the collaboration has brought us a plethora of unforgettable ads. To commemorate almost three decades of sporting excellence, here are just a few of our favourites from across the years.

01. I am Tiger Woods

This powerful ad produced in 1997 was Woods' first campaign after signing with Nike. The simple yet effective short features a diverse array of children from different races and socio-economic backgrounds repeating the phrase "I am Tiger Woods".

The ad was a groundbreaking statement that built Woods' brand as a fresh face in the golfing sphere. Not only did it serve to diversify the ages of the sport's appeal, but it positioned Woods as a figure of change – a symbol of hope for an underrepresented demographic. The ad's greatest triumph is that it conveyed all this, without Woods uttering a single word.

02. Never

In this heartfelt ad, Woods' father Earl recounts the golfer's early years, praising the boy's tenacity towards the game. With a touching blend of new and archival footage set against a motivational score, the ad excels at capturing a palpable sense of pride and inspiration for fans.

"I promise you that you'll never meet another person as mentally tough as you, your entire life," Earl Woods says. In line with Woods' brand, the ad shows that dreams are achievable through hard work. Ending the ad with its iconic slogan "Just do it", Nike places the power in the viewer's hand, inviting a new generation to redefine golf's legacy.

03. Ripple

Throughout his career, Woods has been a symbol of inspiration for countless sportspeople, honing his craft with expert precision. 'Ripple' chronicles the humble beginnings of Nike's other prolific golf partner Rory Mcllroy as he progresses throughout his career, inspired by Woods' sporting legacy.

The ad ends with Mcllroy playing alongside Woods, transforming the dream into reality before our eyes. Not only is the ad a touching example of the power of sporting role models, but it also gives Nike a chance to spotlight the strength of its brand partnerships, building a legacy of leading sportspeople.

04. The perfect swing

This stylish ad embraces simplicity to create a piece that's both informative and aesthetically stunning. Known for his immaculate swing, the slow-motion ad focuses on Woods' skill, pairing the simple yet dynamic action with a brooding, minimalist colour palette that accentuates the subject.

Accompanied by a classical score, the ad reads almost like an art piece with Woods' powerful swing slowed into an elegant movement. At its core it symbolises power and prestige, showcasing Nike's legacy with outstanding class.

05. Juggle

This playful ad was improvised by Nike's marketing team after Woods was caught skillfully juggling a golf ball in between the filming of a different ad. The impressive, off-the-cuff video has a light and entertaining tone that shows off a more casual side to Woods.

With its bright visuals and nonchalant score, the ad has a unique playfulness that gives the brand a more human feel. After nearly 30 seconds of juggling the ball, Woods takes his shot in mid-air with a casual fluidity that demonstrates seemingly effortless skill. The creative ad blends fun, talent and expert precision, proving that Nike can embrace the lighter side of sport.

