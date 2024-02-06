NBA's new LED court has to be seen to be believed

By Daniel John
published

It's basically a 94' screen.

NBA LED court
(Image credit: NBA/Future)

The NBA has unveiled a brand new court that will be used for its All Star 2024 events, and it's absolutely wild. Basically a giant interactive screen, the glass LED court displays various visual effects (plus, one can imagine, an ad or two). 

The new screen (sorry, court) means players will be playing on glass for the first time. Aside from the question of how shatterproof it might be, the whole thing looks straight out of Blade Runner – and certainly puts the best 4K monitors to shame (which, at 94 feet wide, you might expect).

"The high-performance, immersive sports floor is designed to enhance the fan experience in-arena and on broadcast through its interactive displays," NBA announced on its website.  "During each event, visual effects displayed on the court will include the following: Design and colour changes, live replays and other video content, real-time game stats, location-based player tracking animations, interactive games for fans during timeouts and immersive animations following key plays and moments." Developed by the German company ASB GlassFloor, the court features two layers of laminated safety glass, with LED panels providing the imagery.

If you're looking for more NBA design features, take a look at our roundup of the best NBA logos of all time.

