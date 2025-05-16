Recommended reading

The New York Jets' infinite zoom drawing is the most artistic NFL schedule release video yet

I love all the Easter Eggs.

Images from the New York Jets infinite drawing 2025 schedule launch
(Image credit: New York Jets / Jesse Martin)

Just a couple of weeks ago, we were admiring an artist's captivating infinite zoom art, and now his work has made it to the NFL. The New York Jets chose to drop their 2025 NFL schedule reveal with an epic illustration by Jesse Martin that offers up more Easter eggs the further you zoom in.

The artwork reveals the New York Jets' full season schedule in Jesse's signature zoom-through style. It looks like a simple image to start with, but zoom in on Snoop Dogg's shades, and we begin a journey through hidden layers that reveal new stories, with nods to New York culture and that of the Jets' upcoming opponents.

