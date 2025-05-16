Just a couple of weeks ago, we were admiring an artist's captivating infinite zoom art, and now his work has made it to the NFL. The New York Jets chose to drop their 2025 NFL schedule reveal with an epic illustration by Jesse Martin that offers up more Easter eggs the further you zoom in.
The artwork reveals the New York Jets' full season schedule in Jesse's signature zoom-through style. It looks like a simple image to start with, but zoom in on Snoop Dogg's shades, and we begin a journey through hidden layers that reveal new stories, with nods to New York culture and that of the Jets' upcoming opponents.
A post shared by New York Jets (@nyjets)
A photo posted by on
There's a growing trend to turn NFL schedule release videos into full-blown creative showcases. The Atlanta Falcons went with a Game of Thrones-inspired animation in 2019. The Los Angeles Chargers made an anime in 2022 and a Minecraft NFL schedule reveal this year (see below).
But the New York Jets' offering has to be one of the most original NFL schedule releases yet. By teaming up with a popular artist who's been captivating social media followers, it's delivered a truly engaging drop.
Jesse's style is vibrant and intricate, perfect for packing in homages to iconic references from NYC history and culture, from the Seinfeld family Cadillac to the naked cowboy of Times Square and the famous photo Lunch atop a Skyscraper, plus plenty of appearances of the New York Jets logo.
How do you make infinite zoom art?
Florida-based Jesse has been honing his signature style for years. He uses Procreate, one of our own picks as the best digital art software, and Endless Paper, an iPad app that provides an infinite canvas for taking notes and creating art (see our roundup of Procreate tutorials if you're getting started in the app yourself).
Combining these (and many hours of work and practice), he creates illustrations within illustrations within illustrations. As you zoom in on the artwork, more images are revealed, often hidden in the most surprising parts of his digital paintings. You can see more of his work in the video below and on his Youtube channel.
It's always pleasing to see big brands and sports teams working with artists on surprising original pieces. This week, we also fell in love with the adorable Loewe anime ads.
Get the Creative Bloq Newsletter
Daily design news, reviews, how-tos and more, as picked by the editors.
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Joe is a regular freelance journalist and editor at Creative Bloq. He writes news, features and buying guides and keeps track of the best equipment and software for creatives, from video editing programs to monitors and accessories. A veteran news writer and photographer, he now works as a project manager at the London and Buenos Aires-based design, production and branding agency Hermana Creatives. There he manages a team of designers, photographers and video editors who specialise in producing visual content and design assets for the hospitality sector. He also dances Argentine tango.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.