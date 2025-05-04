The 'deepest paintings ever'? Artist spends 518 hours creating mind-blowing infinite scroll artwork

Inspiration
By published

Digital art on a whole new level.

Infite scroll art
(Image credit: Jesse Martin)

An artist has spent a whopping 518 hours across 8 projects creating 'infinite scroll' artwork that could be the deepest pictures ever. Yes, the deepest pictures. This type of art is made on a drawing tablet, and utilises the zoom function to mind-blowing effect. What seem to be simple pieces of digital art have incredible hidden depths – as you zoom into parts of the image you see they actually contain a picture within a picture within a picture.

Jesse Martin's art uses art apps Procreate and Endless Paper, and contains astonishing detail, with whole new scenes appearing within the unlikeliest parts of the paintings. A compilation video on YouTube highlights many of his projects, and also tells you just how much time the artist has spent on each piece.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

TOPICS
Georgia Coggan
Georgia Coggan
Editor

Georgia has worked on Creative Bloq since 2018, and has been the site's Editor since 2022. With a specialism in branding and design, Georgia is also Programme Director of CB's award scheme – the Brand Impact Awards. As well as immersing herself with the industry through attending events like Adobe Max and the D&AD Awards and steering the site's content streams, Georgia has an eye on new commercial opportunities and ensuring they reflect the needs and interests of creatives.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.