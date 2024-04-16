Fans rejoice as the New York Jets revive their favourite logo design

By Joseph Foley
published

The team's found its wings again.

New York Jets logo
(Image credit: New York Jets)

The New York Jets has finally given in to fans and brought back the logo design they wanted. One that actually features a jet.

The NFL team's logo from the 1970s may make it look a little like an airline, but it brings back fond memories for fans due its associations with the 1980s Sack Exchange era. And it's been given a more contemporary update, with refined letters and the team's current colours. It might now be up there with the best NFL logos.

Joseph Foley
Joseph Foley

Joe is a regular freelance journalist and editor at Creative Bloq. He writes news, features and buying guides and keeps track of the best equipment for creatives, from monitors to accessories and office supplies. A veteran news writer and photographer, he now works as a project manager at the London and Buenos Aires-based design, production and branding agency Hermana Creatives, where he manages a team of designers, photographers and video editors who specialise in producing visual content and collaterals for the hospitality sector. He also dances Argentine tango.

