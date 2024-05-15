Fans can't decide if Marvel's new Agatha logo is a joke

Marvel's cinematic universe is getting more complex by the day, and to add to the confusion it seems that the studio can't decide on the name of its upcoming series. Since its announcement back in 2021 WandaVision spinoff 'Agatha' has undergone a series of perplexing subtitle name changes, each one getting more absurd than the last.

Designing the best logos is always a tricky task, but typically the first thing you need to nail down is the name. Clearly, Marvel didn't get the memo, debuting four new names since the miniseries announcement. It's been a chaotic unveiling of logo designs, to say the least, but if the latest addition is anything to go by, there could (and should) be more to come.

(Image credit: Marvel Studios)

The highly anticipated series debuted with the title 'Agatha: House of Harkness' – a simple reference to witchy protagonist Agatha Harkness. While it's a little plain, it served its purpose but apparently, Marvel wasn't feeling the magic. Later in 2022, the new title 'Agatha: Coven of Chaos' was revealed at Comic-Con but proved short-lived, soon replaced by the new title 'Agatha: Darkhold Diaries'.

Earlier this year the Marvel team changed the title to plain ol' 'Agatha', but it seems the minimalist approach wasn't to their liking. That brings us to the latest (and strangest) instalment in this chaotic saga. Taking to X the official Marvel Studios account posted a teaser of the updated title, now renamed to 'Agatha: The Lying Witch with Great Wardrobe'.

WandaVision was unique and embraced its meta-leaning narrative.Agatha is embracing this too in its marketing, and I wonder if the series will push that further?Today another Agatha subtitle was posted and then quickly deleted by Marvel Studios. Agatha hacking Marvel socials? pic.twitter.com/dLv6ddq4EuMay 13, 2024

Marvel is going to come up with new titles for AGATHA every 90 days and then the show is going to premiere and it's just going to be called AGATHA so they can say "It was AGATHA all along."May 13, 2024

Like many Marvel fans, I thought it was some kind of parody – a tepid play on C. S. Lewis' classic children's tale 'The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe'. It's never a good sign when your fans think your new series title is a joke, which likely explains why the post was swiftly removed from the Marvel Studios account. There's currently no confirmation as to whether the new name will stick, but if I were to hedge my bets, I'd say another (well-needed) renaming is on the horizon.

For more Marvel news, check out the (almost) perfect sign language poster for Echo. If you're a movie buff after some design inspiration, take a look at our top picks for the best film posters of all time.