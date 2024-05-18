The new Asda logo looks a lot more sophisticated

A small change made a big difference.

New Asda logo on a phone
(Image credit: Asda)

The British supermarket giant Asda has revealed a new logo and overall rebrand. And while it's traditionally positioned itself more at the economical end of the supermarket space, the new identity looks surprisingly sophisticated. 

Demonstrating the power of colour, the logo retains the same general design but now appears against a very deep, almost black, shade of green within a sticker-inspired oval surround, which makes it look very different. It's accompanied by a new typeface and colour palette for other pieces and a whole bunch of other stickers. It could even be one of the best rebrands of the 2020s.

New Asda logo
The new Asda logo (click right to compare to the previous design)(Image credit: Asda)
New Asda rebrand colour palette
Asda's new colour palette(Image credit: Asda)

