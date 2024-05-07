Puig's radical new logo bucks the trend in fashion branding

By Joe Foley
published

But what is it?

There's been a lot of lamenting about how fashion logos tend to look very similar these days. With some notable exceptions, high-end fashion houses and also high street brands have been tending towards minimalist logotypes, often with sans serif fonts. While minimalism can feel classy and elegant, the trend does sometimes seem perverse in an industry where brands want to stand out.

Those tired of the trend may exclaim a small yelp of glee at the sight of the new Puigo logo. As part of Puig's rebranding for its stock market debut, the Barcelona-based perfume and cosmetics giant, known for brands like Carolina Herrera, Paco Rabanne, and Jean Paul Gaultier, is going against the grain with its new design. Just what thing... what is it?

Image 1 of 2
The new Puig logo
The new Puig logo. Click right to see the previous design(Image credit: Puig)

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Joe Foley
Joe Foley

Joe is a regular freelance journalist and editor at Creative Bloq. He writes news, features and buying guides and keeps track of the best equipment and software for creatives, from video editing programs to monitors and accessories. A veteran news writer and photographer, he now works as a project manager at the London and Buenos Aires-based design, production and branding agency Hermana Creatives. There he manages a team of designers, photographers and video editors who specialise in producing visual content and design assets for the hospitality sector. He also dances Argentine tango.

Related articles