"cheap and nasty" new Massimo Dutti logo is really upsetting people

By Joseph Foley
published

Was this intentional?

Massimo Dutti logo
(Image credit: Massimo Dutti)

Another fashion logo has succumb to the trend. Massimo Dutti, a Spanish high-street brand from the same stable as Zara, has ditched its quirky cursive logo for a cleaner, more subtle look. In doing so, it follows a long line of fashion brands that have simplified and flattened their logos in recent years.

Cursive logos in particular are increasingly being consigned to the past. Even the Johnson & Johnson logo, one of the oldest logos that was still in use, ditched the script recently. Those bemoaning the explosion of super-minimalist sans serif logotypes can at least be take solace in the fact that Massimo Dutti has gone for a serif typeface. But there's a little detail that's irritating people... Is that a double space between Massimo and Dutti?

Joseph Foley
Joseph Foley

Joe is a regular freelance journalist and editor at Creative Bloq. He writes news and features, updates buying guides and keeps track of the best equipment for creatives, from monitors to accessories and office supplies. A writer and translator, he also works as a project manager at London and Buenos Aires-based design, production and branding agency Hermana Creatives, where he manages a team of designers, photographers and video editors who specialise in producing photography, video content, graphic design and collaterals for the hospitality sector. He enjoys photography, particularly nature photography, wellness and he dances Argentine tango.

