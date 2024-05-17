The WNBA's Valkyries logo is full of clever design details

A sports logo is not just a symbol of the team but the identity of a fanbase, so when you're debuting a new look it's got to be a winner. Making their WNBA debut, the Golden State Valkyries have nailed the brief, launching a fresh new identity that's packed with symbolism and style.

When we look back at some of the best NBA logos, they all share one defining feature – instant memorability. Although the Valkyries have only just stepped onto the court, the chic logo is already a timeless classic, proving to be a major slamdunk with fans.

We are the Golden State ValkyriesNarrated by Kehlani pic.twitter.com/VGY0AAJKa5May 14, 2024

The Valkyries announced their new logo in a dramatic video on X narrated by the singer Kehlani. "This is where legends take flight, but our story is yet to be written," she says. Central to the new logo is the symbol of the wings – a reference to the winged female warriors in norse mythology that inspired the teams namesake. Another nod to the ancient symbolism is the central sword motif, representing "courage, power and authority".

The powerful 'V' shape of the logo mimics the form of the wings in flight while reinforcing the Valkyries name. Cleverly, the wings can also be seen as a representation of the Oakland Bay bridge, with the bridge cables forming five triangles in each wing to symbolise the players facing off on the court. The thirteen lines of the logo represent the Valkyries' heritage as the thirteenth team to join the WNBA.

The launch was a resounding hit with fans. who spammed the replies with fire emojis. "I thought this was a trailer for a new video game. This is lit af," one user commented, while anoter asked "Did @kendricklamar design this? Damn, so many hidden gems." With many others praising the name, colour and logo design, it seems the Valkyries are off to a flying start, but we'll have to wait until 2025 to see if they can truly take to the skies in the WNBA.

Fans can be very passionate about their teams indentity, as we learned with the leaked Aston Villa FC logo and new Arsenal Football Club logo, yet this shouldn't put teams off from refreshing their brand. For more logo inspiration check out picks for the best sports logos of all time.