The WNBA's Valkyries logo is full of clever design details

By
published

It’s a slam dunk.

Golden State Valkyries logo
(Image credit: Golden State Valkyries)

A sports logo is not just a symbol of the team but the identity of a fanbase, so when you're debuting a new look it's got to be a winner. Making their WNBA debut, the Golden State Valkyries have nailed the brief, launching a fresh new identity that's packed with symbolism and style.

When we look back at some of the best NBA logos, they all share one defining feature – instant memorability. Although the Valkyries have only just stepped onto the court, the chic logo is already a timeless classic, proving to be a major slamdunk with fans.

