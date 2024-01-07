Leaked football club logo faces design backlash from fans

For football fans, repping their team's logo is a crucial part of showing support, so when Aston Villa's underwhelming new design was recently leaked, it's safe to say there was a mixed response. Some football badge designs are certainly worthy of a place on the best sports logos list but with such a strong backlash, Villa's potential new design doesn't seem to have reached the same heights.

While the key elements of the football club's crest design are still going strong, the new logo has a certain underwhelming feel that fans have compared to a "Microsoft Paint job." With the club's previous logo only lasting a year, this controversial new crest could be over before it has even begun.

Historically Aston Villa's famous signifier has been its bold lion logo and while it has undergone a number of colour evolutions over the years, the design itself has remained fairly unchanged. While at a glance, the new logo may appear similar to its 2016 design, the lion's basic redesign (complete with a drop shadow effect), gives the new crest a somewhat rudiementary feel.

The new logo came as somewhat of a surprise to fans after it was trademarked in late December and subsequently leaked. Since the design's reveal, fans have taken to social media to voice their dislike for the new look, with one X user calling it "sloppy and weak looking at best" while another claimed it may be the "worst badge in Aston Villa history."

With this latest design assumed to replace Villa's current logo (which also proved unpopular with fans), it seems it may need a little tweaking before fans are ready to play ball. For more sporting logos, check out the football logo design fail that's secretly ingenious, or take a look at the EA Sports FC logo that missed the net.