New EA Sports FC logo misses the net

What's the shape you most associate with football? The sphere of the ball? The rectangle of the pitch or the goal? For EA Sports it's the triangle formed by players' passes. And it was determined to get that into the new EA Sports FC logo at all costs.

It's just revealed the logo design for its post-FIFA football game, and some fans are very confused. IFC? UFC? And just what sport will we be playing? (EA should see our tips on how to design a logo).

Electronic Arts' longstanding collaboration with FIFA has come to an end, and its football game will become EA Sports FC. It's just revealed the logo design for the transformation, and some are already holding up a red card.

According to EA, the new brand "takes its design inspiration directly from the beautiful game and a dominant shape in football culture that represents the sport in multiple dimensions". The shape in question? A triangle, which represents everything from passing techniques to set plays.

"The shape has also been woven into the DNA of EA SPORTS football experiences for decades," the developer says. "From the isometric angles of our very first 8-bit experiences and the triangular polygons that make up every pixel of our most modern games, as well the iconic player indicator symbol that appears above every athlete in every match."

The new EA Sports FC logo (Image credit: EA Sports)

Fans aren't convinced. Some suggest the metaphorical references are way too forced and that the sharp pointy angles make it look more like a logo for a racing game. Others aren't sure what letters say. It seems 'FC' alone wouldn't fit into a triangle, so they had to add an extra mark to fill in the space. IFC? IFG? Others on Twitter (opens in new tab) are getting UFC or even Gladiators vibes.

"Being able to read a logo is overrated, I guess," one person tweeted. "Odd design since nothing about is reminiscent of football," someone else argued. We've yet to see fans making their own improvements, but I'm sure they'll be coming soon. See the best prices on Adobe's Creative Cloud software if you're itching to have a shot yourself.

