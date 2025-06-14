Recommended reading

People are just discovering a hidden secret in the Milwaukee Brewers logo – thanks to a quiz show

News
By published

It pays to know your sports logos.

Milwaukee Brewers logo
(Image credit: Milwaukee Brewers logo)

We love a good logo design secret, but it's not often that we discover one from a game show. At first glance, the Milwaukee Brewers logo looks like a ball in baseball mitt. At second and third glance too. In fact, it turns out that even players on the team took years to notice anything else.

But once it's been pointed out on the quiz show Jeopardy, it suddenly becomes obvious that the design has a clever secret: it also references the team's name. We might need to reassess our pick of the best MLB logos because we missed this too!

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Joe Foley
Joe Foley
Freelance journalist and editor

Joe is a regular freelance journalist and editor at Creative Bloq. He writes news, features and buying guides and keeps track of the best equipment and software for creatives, from video editing programs to monitors and accessories. A veteran news writer and photographer, he now works as a project manager at the London and Buenos Aires-based design, production and branding agency Hermana Creatives. There he manages a team of designers, photographers and video editors who specialise in producing visual content and design assets for the hospitality sector. He also dances Argentine tango.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.