This art book is the 1 thing that helped me draw in 2025

I'm not much of an artist, and find it hard to get started with a new drawing. But I've found that by using Simply Draw – a book which aims to help you draw over 150 things with step by step instructions – that I'm able to achieve drawings that at least look like what they're supposed to.

And that's a big bonus when you consider my starting point.

Simply Draw: was $16.99 now $13.57 at Amazon This book is ideal for beginners and a great way to get stuck into a new hobby in the new year. It's easy to follow and has a range of subjects to draw including animals, plants and kitchen utensils.

I've tried Simply Draw previously, and rated it as one of the best books for drawing but I thought I'd give it a go with my Ohuhu Pupe colour markers, some of the best markers around.

(Image credit: Future)

I chose an under the sea themed page to get me started, and began with a turtle, which was formed of a series of basic shapes (above).

I found the shapes easy to follow and they crucially gave me structure. If you'd just asked me to draw a turtle I probably would've got the shape wrong.

(Image credit: Future)

Once I'd finished my turtle I coloured him in and then went round him with a black pen.

(Image credit: Future)

I then moved on to the flat fish next to him, which I coloured in a bright shade of pink, with a slightly darker shade for the fins. Again, I outlined my fish in black.