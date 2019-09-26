It's hard to believe that the images in this article aren't photographs. But they aren't. Every single one of them is hand-drawn pencil art – and many of them in stunning black and white.

Some incredibly talented artists have sharpened their best pencils and pulled out their best drawing techniques to create some truly inspirational pencil art. This selection features celebrity portraits, animals, natural scenes, everyday objects and famous landmarks and there's something to inspire you in each entry. Enjoy...

01. Kelvin Okafor – Nawell II

Nawell's Interlude II is one of the pencil drawings in Okafor's Interlude series (Image credit: Kelvin Okafor)

Kelvin Okafor is an artist from the UK whose intention is to invoke a real emotional response. Working solely in pencil, which he says is a humble instrument, he created the Interlude series by drawing portraits of models when at their most serene, in comfortable environments. Nawell II (above) is one of those portraits.

Okafor explains on his website: "I love to draw faces. Each face tells me an intriguing story regardless of age, gender, race or background... I visually dissect facial features. I study them and then I put them back together again like pieces in a puzzle."

02. CJ Hendry

CJ Hendry mostly worked in black and white creating pieces related to popular culture (such as this Chanel bottle) until her collaboration with Christian Louboutin in 2017. Complementary Colours was created entirely using coloured pencil, though you'd be forgiven for thinking she had just squirted a massive dollop of paint onto the wall. By using 12 different pencil colours to create a single hue, and layering them to create the texture and viscosity needed, she created these 'oil paint' splodges in every colour for Art Basel in Hong Kong.

03. Arinze Stanley – Black Noise

Arinze Stanley has been honing his skills since the age of six

Nigerian artist Arinze Stanley has had a long time to practise his stunning pencil art; he's been at it since the age of six. Growing up around his family's paper business inspired his love of drawing, and he expresses himself through what he calls his three P's: Patience, Practice and Persistence. "Most times it's almost like I lose control of my pencils and like energy transfer, the art flows through me from my pencil to the paper," he says.

04. Jono Dry – Prey

Jono Dry usually works in graphite on large paper or board surfaces

Self-taught South African artist Jono Dry has quickly earned a name for himself with his unique style of drawing that blends photorealism and surrealism on a massive scale. His work has the look of vintage photography, but usually with an unsettling or incongruous twist; if you like the look of it, he has prints available to buy through his Etsy shop.

05. Franco Clun – Anne Hathaway

Amazingly, Franco Clun has had no formal artistic training

This incredible portrait of Hollywood actress Anne Hathaway is the work of Franco Clun, a self-taught artist from Italy, who has picked up everything he knows about drawing from reading manuals and plenty of practice.

06. Paul Cadden – Shower

Paul Cadden's illustrations are frighteningly realistic

When we first saw the work of Scottish artist Paul Cadden, it took a while for us to realise that they were in fact pencil drawings – the hyperrealist artist used just graphite and chalk to create these stunning images.

"Although the drawings and paintings I make are based upon a series of photographs and video stills, I use softer and more complex focuses on the subject so that the resulting art presents it as a living, tangible being," he explains.

"These objects and scenes in my drawings are thus meticulously detailed to create the illusion of a new reality not seen in the original photo."

07. Cath Riley – Flesh

This series by Cath Riley features hyperrealistic pencil drawings of flesh

Cath Riley's pencil drawings are amazing to look at, but she regards her hyperreal work as just a stage in her ongoing evolutionary process of exploration and development.

She's now moving in more experimental and abstract directions in her work, including very large-scale drawing projects based around the human figure.

Her incredible pencil drawings are included in collections all over the world, and she has worked with clients including Nike, GQ, M&C Saatchi, The Economist and The New York Times.

08. Armin Mersmann – Trees

Armin Mersmann's work has been featured in exhibitions all over the world

German artist Armin Mersmann is the man behind this chilly woodland scene. Although he also works with oils, Mersmann is best known for his intense naturalistic graphite drawings. His work has been featured in more than 150 exhibitions and has won him over 30 awards.

"The very act of drawing every branch, twig, highlight and shadow, rendering textures from the extreme winter skins to the silkiness of new-fallen snow, transforms the scene into an intimate journey. This undertaking is considerably different than merely taking a photo or simply being there," he explains on his site.

"The drawing process immersed me for hundreds of hours, interpreting and translating what I saw and felt from hundreds of reference photos, collected branches, twigs, and revisits to the site."

09. Diego Fazio – Sensazioni

It's almost impossible to believe this incredible image is a pencil drawing

Entitled Sensazioni (sensations, in English) this mind-blowing pencil drawing was created by artist Diego Fazio. Over a period of roughly 200 hours, Fazio drew this intricate piece, which we still – no matter how long we look at it – cannot believe is a drawing. Simply amazing.

10. Stefan Marcu – Gorilla

Stefan Marcu pushes himself to create his best work possible

"From the age of five, I started drawing, and over time I added more skills, such as drawing, painting, sculpture, all types of graphic design, caricature and digital photography," explains Stefan Marcu, the artist behind this stunningly realistic gorilla portrait.

"My focus is on the study of art and my personal development in all its branches, and I am obsessed with excellence in the creation of any product."

Marcu created this study of a gorilla as his entry for The National Open Art Competition UK. "I'm pleased with the piece as it personally represents a big leap in scale, detail and patience," he says. "It is roughly twice the size of my previous work and I learnt a lot working on this beast."

11. Giacomo Burattini – Apnoea

Giacomo Burattini believes his work highlights the beauty of imperfection

"Hyperrealism in my work displays the beauty of the imperfections perfectly, opening a door within the subject that is not normally depicted in real life," says Italian artist Giacomo Burattini, who drew this unusual portrait.

"I believe reality is a beauty in itself so I don't need to find ways to hide the imperfections of human nature so my work shows the perfection of the imperfections of life."

Burattini found an audience by sharing his pencil drawings on Tumblr, Facebook and Instagram, where he regularly shares his works in progress. This drawing was created using black coloured pencils, graphite pencils and charcoal.

12. Paul Lung – Mui Chu

Paul Lung specialises in super-realistic fur

This mindblowingly realistic image of a cat was created by traditional artist Paul Lung. The Hong Kong-based creative's portfolio on Deviant Art is astonishing, featuring realistic portraits of both humans and animals.

The time in which each takes depends on his subject matter, with this particular A2 pencil drawing taking Lung approximately 60 hours to complete.

