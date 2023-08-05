The best erasers of 2023

Erasers, also known as rubbers, are extremely important to creatives. Often, they are used to remove mistakes but for artists, they have extra uses as they can also be used to create highlights and special effects. You can use an electric eraser for this purpose, though a kneaded eraser will likely do the trick, especially as they can be shaped into a precise form.

The major types of erasers are gum erasers, these are best for delicate papers; kneaded erasers, which are best for erasing large spaces and creating highlights; eraser pencils – meant for removing fine details; vinyl erasers for removing ink marks; and rubber erasers, which are most often found on the tops of pencils.

For this guide, we've scoured the internet and picked a range of the best erasers based on user reviews, as well as our knowledge of the type of erasers artists need. If you're stocking up your pencil case, you may also like our posts on the best pencil sharpeners and the best coloured pencils.

The best erasers available now

